Ahmedabad: AMC school board tables 673-crore budget, 14 new schools proposed

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) school board chairman on Friday tabled a budget of Rs 673 crore for the financial year 2019-20.

This is Rs 5 crore more than the annual budget proposed by the Administrative Officer of the board.

The budget has been increasing for the last seven years even as the number of student enrolments has decreased.

According to officials, this hike in the budget is due to the salaries of the teachers, which constitutes over 92 per cent of the total annual budget.

“Both sixth and seventh pay commissions are effectively implemented at the AMC school board which puts a heavy burden on the financial budgets every year. This is the reason the budget has been increasing,” said AMC school board chairman Pankaj Chauhan.

The number of schools dropped from 456 in the financial year 2012-13 to 378 in 2018-19 with a decline in student enrolment from 1.6 lakh to 1.21 lakh.

The budget has proposed eight new schools — two Hindi medium, one Urdu medium and five Gujarati medium in Danilimda, Vatva, Nava Vadaj, Sabarmati, Sarangpur, Odhav, Lambha and Hatkeshwar areas. The budget also provides for six new English medium schools.

Among the projects listed for completion this year include installation of CCTV cameras on the school campuses.