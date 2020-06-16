Ahmedabad: AMC MET dean is member of task force on matters related to motherhood

Dr Dipti Shah Dr Dipti Shah

The dean of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Medical Education Trust (AMC MET) Medical College, Maninagar, has been appointed member of a task force set up by the Government of India to “examine matters pertaining to age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering maternal mortality ratio (MMR), improvement of nutritional levels and related issues”.

The first virtual meeting of the 10-member task force is scheduled to be held on Tuedsay. The only member from Gujarat, Dr Dipti Shah is also former deputy mayor of Ahmedabad and chairperson of AMC Hospital Committee.

“Being the only gynaecologist in the team, I feel morally and ethically more responsible. Also, I feel through my day-to-day observations, I can contribute more for the cause,” she told The Indian Express.

Dr Shah (65) who is dean AMC MET since 2012 was given extension thrice. “Institutional deliveries and obstetrics ICU by government has been able to lower the MMR in cities. This should be replicated in rural and district level, too, as the need for intensive care is readily available at obstetrics ICUs at government hospitals,” she said.

The task force headed by Jaya Jaitly will be provided secretarial assistance by the NITI Aayog and submit its report by July 31.

