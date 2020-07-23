Ahmedabad: AMC denotifies four pvt Covid hospitals

Following this order, no new patient will be admitted from the date of this order, ongoing MoU is not be extended or renewed and once the existing patients are discharged, it will no more be designated as Covid hospitals, the order stated. (Representational) Following this order, no new patient will be admitted from the date of this order, ongoing MoU is not be extended or renewed and once the existing patients are discharged, it will no more be designated as Covid hospitals, the order stated. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) de-notified four private hospitals requisitioned as Covid-19 hospitals with immediate effect after several problems were detected, including high Case Fatality Ratio (CFR), few beds among others. These include Tapan Hospital in Satellite area, Tapan Hospital in Rakhiyal (Bapunagar), Bodyline Hospital in Paldi, and Saviour Annexe Hospital on Ashram Road.

The de-notification order was issued by AMC Commissioner Mukesh Kumar after its inquiry committee detected a high CFR, less beds, low occupancy, few patients on AMC reserved beds as compared to private beds, unsatisfactory data management during its inspections. These were designated as Covid-19 hospitals under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on May 16, 2020. The AMC has signed similar deals with over 65 private hospitals for Covid treatment.



The medical expert team concluded that CFR is high in both AMC quota of beds and private quota beds and data management is not satisfactory.

The said committee submitted the report to the AMC with recommendation to discontinue hospital from Covid designation.

For Saviour Annexe Hospital and Bodyline Hospital, the committee concluded that in addition to a high CFR, very few number of AMC patients are treated compared to private and less occupancy in both categories as well.

“After careful consideration of the said medical expert team report, the municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, as a necessary measure is de-notifying Tapan Hospital in Satellite area and Tapan Hospital in Rahkiyal (Bapunagar) with an immediate effect for treating Covid-19 patients,” the order states.

“It is worthwhile to mention that no suit or other legal proceeding shall lie against any person for anything done or in good faith intended to be done under section 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. It is also important to know that any person/institution/organisation found violating any provision of these regulations shall be deemed to have committed punishable offence under section 188 of Indian penal code (45 of 1860),” the de-notifying order concluded.

