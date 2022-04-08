Recounting Covid second wave: Lesson learnt was to allow relatives to be with patients, says AMC official

Recounting the challenges that city faced during the second wave of Covid-19 when hospitals ran out of ventilator-equipped beds and oxygen supply, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s medical officer of health (MOH) Dr Bhavin Solanki said that one of the lessons learnt from managing the pandemic was to allow relatives to be with patients with due precaution, to “help the patient”.

Dr Solanki was speaking at the joint annual conference of Gujarat chapters of Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine and Indian Public Health Association, at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), during a panel discussion on “Public health response for Covid Mitigation and Management”.

Solanki, to whom all the public health teams of Ahmedabad city were reporting to, shared such details for the first time Thursday, and said: “In my personal opinion, if we allow relatives with a Covid patient four to five hours (with appropriate precautions), it will definitely help the patient. We saw many patients, especially elderly, panicking when admitted to the hospital… There is a psychological role, and we have to give that kind of support.”

The AMC treated more than 30,000 Covid-19 patients in private hospitals in its quota for which it spent Rs 160 crore, said the MOH. The civic body had tie-ups with private hospitals where beds were reserved on behalf of AMC for Covid patients.

Despite requisitioning all available healthcare facilities clinics for Covid-19 treatment, the civic body had to seek help from “25 hospitals in surrounding areas” of Ahmedabad city and district during the second wave, said Solanki.

Giving an example of bed shortage, showed a sample of May 4, 2021, when no ventilator bed was available across private and government hospitals with over 15,000 of them being occupied.

According to Solanki, coordinating with private hospitals was challenging with no centralised control system. The task was primarily left to associate professors and assistant officers in charge of those hospitals. “The associate professors designated had to also ensure that the drug allocated (such as Remdesivir) for AMC quota patient must reach the right patient… had to ensure the quality of treatment for private quota and AMC quota patients are on par…”

Narrating the crisis of bed and oxygen shortage, Solanki said, “Maximum shifting of patients to private hospitals through 108 services happened in April 2021, when over 11,000 patients were shifted… On April 10, 2021, the maximum patients on a single day that month — 580 — were shifted. When we started, we had five 108 ambulances, and by the peak time, we had 150 vehicles. The shift time was hardly 20-30 minutes but by April-end, it was four to five hours. We saw media reports of long queues at government hospitals… people dying on the road… these things happened but there were no beds in any hospital.”

“There was an acute shortage of oxygen in hospitals. Hospitals with 500 beds would call at 2 am and say, ‘Sir, we have a serious issue… I’ve oxygen supply only for 30 minutes, after 30 minutes, you have to handle 500 patients’. It was our responsibility to make oxygen available to the hospital in 30 minutes…,” recounted Solanki.

Ahmedabad reported a peak on April 27, 2021 with over 5,700 cases and was well into the thick of the second wave by the second week of April 2021.

In March 2020, RT-PCR testing facility was available in only two government facilities and when the facility was made available in private laboratories, lockdown posed the challenge of insufficient staff, Solanki said adding with the introduction of rapid antigen tests, 130 testing domes were set up in the main areas of the city.

Solanki recalled how “on a single day, on March 30, 2020, we had 1,000 health staff applications for walk-in interviews. Whoever applied, we recruited and it was challenging…”

“In the initial days, there was shortage of PPE kits, N95 masks. Parents (of medical students on duty) would say ‘is this PPE kit or is this raincoat?’ We gave what we had at that point of time,” he said.

“To provide facilities for 600 testing teams was a major challenge for AMC that included providing a four-wheeler for each team…. we would spend hours in transport management… Roughly, the teams would start testing centres at around 10 am. But by 9 am, calls would come in from corporators, from the public, from our AMC officials…,” added Solanki.

“We also faced an issue of accuracy of results, where at one centre the person would test positive and at another centre, they would test negative, and we were dealing with this everyday,” Solanki added.

On challenges of testing, Solanki recounted, “During the second wave, the government announced that travellers will require an RTPCR-negative report. So these travellers went to private laboratories but they hardly had sufficient capacity and would rarely give results even in two or three days. In the history of AMC, private laboratories phased off sample collection for two days and I think such an instance will never happen in the future.”

In his presentation, Solanki showed that the AMC saw a test positivity rate of 37 per cent (April and May 2021) with around 32,000 tests being conducted per day. On the other hand, in August and September 2020, the civic body was testing as many as 45,000 samples a day. This, Solanki says, was because in the first wave, the city was deploying RAT testing at border checkpoints as a preventive step, which was not the case during the second wave, with testing primarily limited to testing centres.

On data handling, he said, “Everyday we were collecting testing and positive cases data from approximately 25 private laboratories, government and municipal corporation laboratories, other health centres, and uploading it to the government database… We had five to 10 people dedicated for this.”