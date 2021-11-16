Ahmedabad: AMC bans non-vaccinated people from entering private premises

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Monday restricted entry of those who have not been vaccinated for Covid-19 to private residential and commercial areas.

According to the order, non-vaccinated people will not be allowed to enter shopping malls, cinema halls, clubs, gymnasiums, commercial complexes, party plots, hotels, restaurants as well as religious and tourist places.

Societies should insist on checking for Covid vaccination at the entrance before admitting people in, an official statement by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said.

This applies to all over 18 years of age who are eligible for vaccination but not taken the first dose as well as those who are eligible for a second dose but not taken the dose.

Visitors to these private premises also are required to be vaccinated. The vaccination certificate should be kept in their mobile phones or they should carry a hard copy.

A total of 75,03,111 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in Ahmedabad city so far, of which 47,06,929 are first dose and and 27,96,182 are second dose.