Ahmedabad airport to be made world class before CWG, works to begin soon: Ram Mohan Naidu

Naidu was speaking at the second edition of the Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit held at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said that the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad would be upgraded with world-class facilities before the city hosts the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

Naidu was speaking at the second edition of the Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit held at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

“The world will come to Ahmedabad in 2030 for the Commonwealth Games. We will make it a world class airport. Planning is currently underway and work will start soon,” he said.

On other regional airports in Gujarat, he said, “We are also planning to upgrade the Keshod and Deesa airports. At the Greenfield Dholera airport, we not only want it to be a passenger and cargo hub but also an aviation manufacturing ecosystem. The products made there will be connected to the world. Dholera airport will have multi-modal transport connectivity.”