Engine of GoAir aircraft catches fire at Ahmedabad airport; passengers evacuated

Passengers and crew members of GoAir flight G8 802 from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru were evacuated early on Tuesday morning at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport after the right engine of the aircraft caught fire during take off.

The incident occurred at 9.20 am when the flight was on a take-off roll at one of the runways of the Ahmedabad airport.

“The right engine of GoAir flight G8 802 is suspected to have suffered from a foreign object damage (FOD) while on take-off roll. The suspected FOD resulted in a small fire which has been doused. All passengers and crew are safe and no emergency evacuation was deemed necessary. The aircraft is being towed off the runway after which passengers will be deplaned,” aid a spokesperson for GoAir.

Due to the incident, as many as nine domestic flights at the Ahmedabad airport have been delayed. They were scheduled for departure between 10-12 pm on Tuesday.

The Indian Express spoke to at least two passengers who were present in the aircraft, and blamed GoAir for mismanagement.

“We were stationed on the runway for more than an hour and were not even apprised of the situation. There is utter chaos at the airport right now and we have been told our flight has been rescheduled to 2.30 pm. Many passengers have also been told that they will be given full refund, but we have wasted an entire day,” said Gaurav Bhargava (36), an Ahmedabad resident travelling to Bengaluru.

