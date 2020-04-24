Ahmedabad: Ailing teen cops rescued after SOS video passes away in hospital

An emaciated Parvez Ansari An emaciated Parvez Ansari

A 19-year-old migrant suffering from Tuberculosis (TB), who was recently found in an emaciated condition in Ahmedabad by the police, died at the Civil Hospital on Thursday night.

According to an entry made at Amraiwadi police station, the patient Parvez Ansari (19), a native of Ranchi in Jharkhand, was proclaimed dead around 9 pm on Thursday. Officers confirmed the death report registered at the Amraiwadi police station.

The medical team at Civil Hospital could not be reached for comment.

Ansari was admitted to hospital last Sunday by a police team that rescued him from Rabari colony in Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad. The rescue call was made as officials from Jharkhand notified the police regarding a migrant worker who was stranded in Ahmedabad and who appeared emaciated, after a video was sent out by Ansari’s family.

In the video, Ansari was seen half-dressed and looking very feeble, as he made an appeal to send him home since his “condition was extremely bad”.

It was later found that Ansari was suffering from Tuberculosis. He had tested negative for COVID-19.

Ansari did odd jobs in Ahmedabad for the past one-and-a-half years to make a living. He had gone home in January and then arrived in the city earlier this March to look for a job. His health deteriorated after March 20, but due to the lockdown, Ansari’s family claimed, he couldn’t get back to Ranchi.

Firdous Idris, a neighbour of Ansari back in Ranchi, spoke to The Indian Express on phone, where he said that the family was informed of the death by the police.

“The family is in shock because after the matter was raised on social media, they had hoped the boy would be saved. The police have informed them that they can keep the body of Parvez for seven days, and we are now figuring out a way to him,” said Idris.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd