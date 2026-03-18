Ahmedabad medical college hostel damaged in Air India crash to be reconstructed, work to start in 3 months

The Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for Gatwick in London with over 240 passengers and crew members on board, crashed shortly after take-off. (Express file photo)

Nine months after the deadly crash of the AI-171 Air India flight severely damaged the hostel building of B J Medical College in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government has decided to build a new hostel complex at the site.

The existing building, which has been declared unsafe, will be pulled down and a new building with three times the earlier accommodation capacity will be built, top officials said.

The government also ruled out the initial talks of creating a memorial at the crash site. “There will be no memorial at the site since it was a hostel and a new hostel building will be built,” Health and Family Welfare Minister Praful Pansheriya told The Indian Express.