Ahmedabad: AHNA issues discharge criteria for Covid patients

The Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) on Wednesday issued a criteria for discharging Covid-19 patients to avoid unnecessary “blocking” of beds that creates shortage of beds for the virus afflicted patients.

The AHNA had earlier announced admission criteria for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals following accusations of creating artificial shortage by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The criteria for discharge of the Covid-19 patients were issued by an expert committee of Covid-treating clinicians of the AHNA. According to the conditions for discharge of a Covid patient, the patient should be with no fever for at least 48 hours, no hemodynamic instability or attainment of normal pulse and blood pressure for 24 hours and patient should be off oxygen for 48 hours prior to discharge.

Certain patients with severe damage to the lungs and in recovering state can be discharged on home oxygen care with 1-2 litres oxygen support. However, a back-up must be provided to such patients, the AHNA guidelines stated.

“It has been observed that even when the patient can be discharged, many times, the relatives of the patients insist on not discharging the patient for various reasons. This results in blocking of beds which, if freed, can increase the availability of beds for the Covid-19 patients,” AHNA president Dr Bharat Gadhavi said.

The criteria for transfer of Covid-19 patients from one hospital to another were also announced by AHNA. A patient will be transferred from the treating health care facility to another only in the conditions when the transferring health care facility does not have critical medical equipment such as BiPAP or ventilator or if they are not functioning.

Secondly, if the patient requires treatment with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or (ECMO) or Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) and the same is not available with the hospital.

Further, AHNA has also taken into account incidents like fire or doctor’s medical ailment. “In the case when the clinician at the transferring hospital is not in a position to treat due to any medical ailment, has a major equipment failure which can impede the treatment of Covid-19 patients, designation as Covid care facility has been withdrawn by the government authorities for any reasons or has an unfortunate event such as fire or another catastrophe,” the patients can be transferred.

Also, the patient can be transferred if the transferring hospital is a multi-specialty hospital and has the capability to manage Covid-19 patients but has not started Covid treatment, or has stopped Covid treatment, or if the patient insists on transfer.

