Actor Payal Rohatgi arrested in Ahmedabad for threatening society chairperson

Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi was arrested from her residence in Satellite area of Ahmedabad on Friday after she was booked for allegedly threatening the chairperson of her housing society.

According to Ahmedabad Police, Rohatgi, a resident of Sundarvan Epitome Apartments in Satellite area of Ahmedabad was booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 294B (for obscenity), 506 (for criminal intimidation), 504 (for intentional insult) and sections of the information technology (IT) Amendment act in an FIR at Satellite police station on Thursday night.

The FIR was registered as per the complaint of chairman of Sundarvan Epitome Society, Dr Parag Shah, an eye specialist.

“Payal Rohatgi has been staying with her parents at their flat in B block of our society for the past one and a half years. On June 20, we had an annual general meeting in which Rohatgi appeared without invitation to which we objected stating that the flat is under the name of her parents and her presence is not needed since her mother is already present in the meeting. To this, Rohatgi replied in an indecent language and threatened to kill me,” Shah alleged.

He complained that Rohatgi then started recording a video on her mobile phone to threaten the society members and after they objected, she started abusing them as well. “Then she posted indecent and extreme language in the society’s whatsapp group. She has been posting indecent comments against society residents on her instagram handle since March as she had recently commented against few society members who are having 5-6 children that they don’t know about family planning. She had also posted about me stating that I am a ruffian. She had also threatened society’s kids saying that if they play infront of her house, she will break their heads. She keeps threatening society members saying that she will get them framed in false police cases,” said Shah in his police complaint.

Taking cognizance, a police team from Satellite police station held Rohatgi from her residence on Friday morning. “Rohatgi has been arrested as per the charges booked against her in the FIR. She will be presented before the magistrate shortly,” said Premsukh Delu, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 7, Ahmedabad Police.

Rohatgi was arrested back in December 2019 by Rajasthan Police and brought to Bundi district in Rajasthan for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Gandhi Family on social media.