Ahmedabad: Accused held a year after man was lynched at LG Hospital

More than a year after a 30-year-old man was lynched by a mob inside LG Hospital of Ahmedabad, police arrested an accused who had been absconding since the incident.

According to police, Hafiz Khan Pathan, 27, a resident of Juhapura, was arrested by a team of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch on Tuesday. He was wanted for the mob lynching of Aamir Yasin Sheikh (30), a native of Ramol.

According to police, the murder happened on May 21, 2019, when Sheikh was attacked by 20-25 persons inside the CT section of LG Hospital in Ahmedabad. Several videos of the incident showed the mob attacking the victim with steel chairs inside the hospital premises, killing him. After the incident, a total of 20 persons were named in the FIR at Maninagar police station and as many as 10 persons were arrested initially in the case.

“The arrested accused Hafiz Khan Pathan is one among the 20 accused who was involved in the attack. He was absconding for a year and on Tuesday, based on a specific input, we held him from Juhapura,” said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.

According to police, Rameez Khan Pathan, a resident of Ramol, was allegedly stabbed to death on May 21. The murder accused of Rameez Khan Pathan was identfied as Shamsher Sheikh, elder brother of Aamir Yasin Sheikh. Aamir was attacked and lynched by the relatives of Rameez Khan Pathan as an act of vendetta as his elder brother was the prime accused in Pathan’s murder.

