Ahmedabad: ACB officer held again, in graft case of Rs 15 lakh

On Sunday, Chavda was held in another graft case of seeking bribe of Rs 15 lakh in a case related to corruption in Rajkot. (Representational Image) On Sunday, Chavda was held in another graft case of seeking bribe of Rs 15 lakh in a case related to corruption in Rajkot. (Representational Image)

Days after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested one of its officers posted at Junagadh, the accused officer was arrested again in another graft case of Rs 15 lakh, on Sunday, and brought to Rajkot.

DD Chavda, police inspector with ACB Junagadh, was arrested on December 24 from Ahmedabad for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 18 lakh, in a case of alleged corruption related to pasture land in a village of Junagadh.

On Sunday, Chavda was held in another graft case of seeking bribe of Rs 15 lakh in a case related to corruption in Rajkot.

“Chavda has been arrested by the Assistant Director of ACB, Rajkot. He was obtained on transfer warrant after his anticipatory bail was rejected by the sessions court of Junagadh, while he was in Sabarmati Jail of Ahmedabad. Today, he was taken to Rajkot and arrested in a second offence which was registered in the last week of December. Interrogation is in progress and we will ask for remand upon producing him on Monday,” said a senior official of ACB.

According to ACB officials, Chavda was attached to the ACB since 2004.

He has served in Rajkot, Porbandar and Junagadh.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App