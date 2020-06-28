Ahmedabad: ACB books LCB constable for disproportionate assets worth over Rs 84 lakh

The matter is being investigated by the Ahmedabad city arm of the ACB. (Representational) The matter is being investigated by the Ahmedabad city arm of the ACB. (Representational)

An armed police constable posted in Ahmedabad district has been booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accumulating disproportionate assets worth over Rs 84 lakh over the last eight years.

The accused Jagdishchandra Chavda, an armed constable with the local crime branch (LCB) of Ahmedabad rural, has been booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act after a complaint was filed by the assistant director of ACB, field three. It is being investigated by the Ahmedabad city arm of the ACB.

According to the ACB, one Kaushik Thakor, a resident of Viramgam, is the complainant in the case and used to run an illegal gambling den until five months ago. Chavda and one Dashrath Thakor had paid a visit to Kaushik’s residence but not finding him, Chavda had allegedly called Kaushik on his mobile phone, saying that he had come to collect Rs 40,000. Subsequently, Kaushik filed a complaint with ACB police station, accusing Chavda of bribery. While Chavda was supposed to collect the bribe on June 8, he informed Kaushik that Dashrath would collect the same. The ACB officials, who had set up a trap and caught the accused conversing with Kaushik, intimated him to hand over the bribe money to Dashrath. Dashrath, too, has confessed to the crime.

An FIR was registered on June 8.

Chavda was detained on June 14 and after being presented before the court on June 17, he was remanded to judicial custody in Sabarmati Central Jail. In view of evidence collected over the past 15 days, it has emerged that the accused had accumulated assets disproportionate to his income to the tune of Rs 84,67,624 lakh from April 2012 until June 8, 2020.The amount is nearly 140 percent more than that expected, factoring in his lawful income. Investigation revealed fixed deposit receipts in the name of Chavda’s wife and son, a residential flat and a jeep purportedly purchased with this money.

