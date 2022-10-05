scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Ahmedabad ACB books Income Tax officer for ‘accepting’ Rs 30 lakh bribe

As per the press note, the complainant was being threatened based on an appraisal report that Karnani had made, following searches conducted at the complainant's house, business offices and company , by the Income Tax Department, Ahmedabad Wing.

After this, a case was filed with the Income Tax Department, Central Circle Range, Ahmedabad, which was under Karnani.

The Ahmedabad Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday booked an Additional Commissioner of Income Tax of the Central Cirlce Range -1, Santosh Karnani for allegedly accepting a bribe amouut of Rs 30 lakh. Karnani, however escaped arrest, said the ACB release.

“Karnani had asked for a bribe of Rs. 30 lakh from the complainant. He had called the complainant to his office and repeatedly threatened to cause him a huge financial loss and illegally demanded money from the complainant for toning down a case against the complainant,” said the ACB press release.

After this, a case was filed with the Income Tax Department, Central Circle Range, Ahmedabad, which was under Karnani.

“On October 3 on the pretext of helping the complainant, he demanded a bribe and the accused told the complainant to deposit that money in a token account at a courier office, Dhara at Sindhu Bhavan Road in Ahmedabad”, stated the press release.

However, the complainant tipped off the ACB which laid a trap on Tuesday where the accused officer and the complainant had a conversation that gave away the intent and the money was recovered from the courier service that turned witness.

“The accused ran away from his office when another ACB team reached there,” stated the release.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 12:12:29 am
