Ahmedabad: AAP announces 9-day protest against BJP’s ‘misrule’ in state

The Gujarat unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Tuesday that they will organise nine-day-long ‘protest-utsava’ highlighting “misrule of Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat” when the state government intends to organise nine-day-long celebrations showcasing their five years of good governance.

AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia spoke at AAP state office in Ashram Road on Tuesday and termed their upcoming protest demonstration as “Sauno Sath Bhajpa No Vikas” (Everyone’s support for BJP’s development) as a jibe against the Gujarat BJP’s slogan of “Sauno Sath, Sauno Vikas” (everyone’s support, everyone’s development).

“We all know about the misrule of the BJP in Gujarat for the past 27 years. The state government has failed in all aspects of education, health, employment, agriculture, roads, electricity connection, water supply and sanitation in Gujarat. Instead of getting embarrassed, they are busy in celebrating their five years of misrule in Gujarat… We will also organise a protest demonstration with the name of ‘Sauno Sath Bhajpa No Vikas’ to showcase the reality to people,” said Italia.

“The BJP has said that on August 1, they intend to celebrate ‘Gyan Diwas’ for their work done in education sector. However AAP will also protest by celebrating the day as ‘Agyan Diwas’ to showcase the failed work of BJP in education. Similarly for Samvedna (Sensitivity) Diwas, we will hold Asamvedna Diwas, For women’s empowerment Day we will hold anti women BJP day, for employment day, we will hold unemployed day and so on,” said Italia.

He also added that currently his party workers are travelling across Gujarat to touch base with kin of those who lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Till now we have visited 300 villages in the state and wherever we go, people meet us with teary eyes claiming that no one had come to their village before. Soon we will compile and release actual death figures during Covid pandemic,” said Italia.