Ahmedabad: A walk through heritage

As a group of people intently listens to the tour guide at Kavi Dalpat Ram Chowk in Lambeshwar ni pol, a residential neighbourhood on the route of the 24-year-old Ahmedabad city heritage walk, a man in saffron dhoti and kurta follows his daily morning ritual of offering prayers to the Sun god outside his home. This is a popular selfie point now.

Called Mandir se Masjid tak, the two-kilometre walk held everyday with 40 sights originally, begins from the Swami-narayan temple built in 1822 in the Kalupur area, said to be the first temple of the sect, and ends at the Jami Masjid, built in 1424 AD in Teen Darwaza area. Jain temples such as Shantinath nu derasar, Jagbahllav nu Derasar, Sambhavnath nu Derasar, with their exquisite wood and marble carvings, which are listed in the heritage walk documented by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corpora-tion heritage cell, have been dropped from the walk over time.

Over the years, many residents have left the pols, moving to new swanky parts of Ahmedabad leaving behind locked homes, many of which have turned into godowns. “These have been either rented out or used as stores that earns more revenue,” says Murtaja Rasiwala (35), a guide with Akshar Travels two years. He was taking a group of around 35 persons on Saturday.

The age of the buildings made of brick and lime plaster shows in the cracks on the walls and the broken Kota stone paving with lime plaster replaced with cement at some places .

As another guide Sanket Bhatt pauses in front of one such wall with its bricks exposed after the green paint peeled off, the audience are all ears. A few residents who just started the day on a weekend morning watch in the middle of daily chores.

When the heritage walk was launched in 1997, tourists, including foreigners, would walk through women doing the dishes in the chowkdi, feeding the cows the left-overs of the last night’s dinner or praying at one of the temples en route.

Anand Padh (45), a lawyer and a sixth generation of priest at the Kala Ramji Mandir in Haja Patel ni Pol on the heritage walk route, shifted out of the walled city to Paldi two years ago because of “social and infrastructural issues”.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“Over 100 persons lived in our 350-year-old haveli with over 35 rooms… With families expanding, congested roads, taffic and parking issues with cars no longer being a luxury, led many people to leave their old houses in the walled city and move out. The old city was built for pedestrians. It led to a lot of commercial activities where these spaces were rented out to people from the adjoining markets,” said Padh.

Priyank Paleja, originally from Doshivada ni Pol in Kalupur area, shifted to Gota on the outskirts of city eight years ago. “It was a very old house and demanded regular repairs, especially after the 2001 earthquake. We got it repaired several times but with other issues such as congested spaces, those who lived here eventually moved out. This was taken over by either shops, godowns or houses simply being locked.”

Even as the tourists walked on Saturday, the Derasar priests hushed them up asking not to disturb their morning worship.

The exquisitely wood carved Tankshal ni haveli, which was used in the promotional literature for the walk, besides the Chaumukhji ni khadki, Patni ni khadki — a street of Bharwad community, and silver refinery at Manek Chowk, where silver was extracted from clothes with zari work — a process that was banned due to health hazards, are all dropped from the walk route.

“Even the slide show on the heritage walk that was shown to prepare participants of heritage walk is now dropped. The slideshow played an important role to prepare the participants for what they were to witness so that they could actually see and experience the place rather than spend time taking notes while walking. Sadly that is no more a part,” said Debashish Nayak, one of the founders of the heritage walk, who was formerly with AMC’s heritage cell and has curated heritage walks in 50 cities.

Vatsal Dhamani, 27, originally from Kutch who owns a 100-year-old house in Doshi Vada ni pol, says, “There is a life inside this heritage city that people from across the globe experience through the heritage walk. It is very sad to see a lot of people moving out, commercial spaces cropping up and senseless renovation of houses taking place.”

Grandson of a textile millowner, Dhamani is an architect and design graduate based in Mumbai. He believes that heritage should be integrated with modernity and festivals like the Dhal ni Pol heritage week should be replicated at other places too.

The Swaminarayan temple, with Idar marble and Burma teak carvings, has a panel dedicated to the 1857 revolt. Jami Masjid with ornamental brackets and carved buttress manifests an amalgamation of style that bears undertones of Hindu architectural principles.

The homes built in the north-south direction to avoid the sun falling on the narrow streets made the pol homes stay cool in every season and kept them well-ventilated. Named after castes or communities, or occupations of its residents, pols have gates protecting them with open square spaces that have carved chabutaras (bird-feeders), wells and a part of the outer wall painted black to serve as a board to write announcements.

“The best part was Kuvawalo Khancho (near Shantinathji ni Pol) as it has a mystery and is an amalgamation of different cultures. The small gate leading to the secret passage from one pol to another ended up in an open square space with four houses each in four different styles — Maratha, Persian, Hindu-Jain and Colonial,” said Dhawal Sadat, a student from Gandhinagar who took the heritage walk.

Conceived in 1996, when most pol dwellers were breaking down their homes, selling even the brass door knob, jamb or column to buy more modern homes outside the 600-year-old walled city, the heritage walk came as a welcome move as it provided incentive to the residents to stay back.

Three-time AMC Corporator from Khadia, Krishnavadan S Brahmbhatt who lives in Raja Mata ni pol in Kalupur area, admits that initiatives like heritage walk has helped residents to have a greater sense of attachment and pride for their heritage though “a lot needs to be done”.

“A project worth Rs 4.5 to Rs 5 crore to restore one-kilometre stretch from the Swaminarayan temple equipping it with sewage lines, and greening, was approved two years ago but work has not started. The AMC only announces projects but does not implement. If this remains the case, the current situation where 10-12 houses in every pol are closed, will deteriorate,” he says.

Brahmbhatt adds that the age-ncy engaged for the walk could do better to “promote heritage houses by encouraging home stays to help the local residents”.

In 2017, when Unesco listed Ahmedabad as a World Heritage City, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation handed the walk to Akshar Travels, a private firm. Ashish Trambadia of the AMC Heritage Cell says that after the UNESCO listing the number of participants rose and hotels began putting it on their to-do lists.

According to Trambadia, “In 2011-’12, a total of 6,695 tourists took the heritage walk. This doubled in the year 2017-18 to 10,801 — 9,632 domestic and 1,169 international tourists. However, the walk was suspended for over a year for the first time due to Covid. It was reopened in January but was again closed briefly in 2021 amid the second wave of Covid.

“The initial lot of guides were volunteers who were no less than missionaries who would reach early morning and clean the Kavi Dalpatram Chowk. But unfortunately anything that goes to tender gets commercialised. All the cities have replicated the Ahmedabad heritage walk but ironically here it has to be on a mission mode it cannot be run commercially,” said Debashish Nayak.

“The kind of interactions we had with the community — be it families, shopkeepers or vendors — were unforgettable. I remember having tea at the famous tea shop with graves inside (Lucky tea stall) and at a tapri (tea cart) during the walk giving more space and time for community interactions,” said Shruti Pandey, a hospitality professional in Delhi who took the walk five years ago.



A tourist from Bangalore complained how even after two hours “there is no facility of a toilet along the entire walk”. A situation which a former volunteer says, could have been fixed easily.

“With the interpersonal connect we had with residents, we were never stopped from using their toilets. There had been instances when people offered sanitary napkins, allowed nursing women to feed their children in their homes and offered lemonade to pregnant women,” says the former volunteer.

“We never considered the walk as points but about experiencing the city. We were not given salaries but only Rs 50 per person as token,” said another volunteer.

The walk also has Calico dome, the original site of Calico Mill, which fell in the 2001 quake and is being reconstructed. It witnessed one of the first fashion shows in the country, as the guide tells the group. Inspired by the heritage walk, organisations and individuals launched themed walks like the Freedom Walk, Night Walk, Popat Walk, Food Walk, Ahmedshahi Ahmedabad, Free Educational walks and Children’s walk — all of which were suspended due to Covid.