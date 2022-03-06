Ahmedabad: 9 part of interstate child trafficking racket arrested

A total of nine persons, including two from Hyderabad, were arrested by police in Ahmedabad on Saturday for their alleged involvement in an inter state child trafficking racket in which a four- month-old infant girl was abducted from roadside in Ahmedabad and sold off to couples.

According to police, the child was sold twice in Vadodara and Hyderabad to agents for Rs 2 lakh and she was finally rescued from Surat by the police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chirag Sadhu (21), Kinjal Sadhu (30) and Vijay Kumar Parmar (38), all three from Lakhwad in Mehsana, along with Somesh Pujari (28) and Urmila Parmar (44) from Ahmedabad, Ashwin Khasia (50) and his wife Varsha Khasia (38) from Vadodara along with Ramya and Anjum from Hyderabad.

An accused doctor from Hyderabad has also been detained and being brought to Ahmedabad, said the police.

According to police, on February 17, Kajal Datani, who lived on the footpath in Gomtipur of Ahmedabad, submitted a complaint that her four months old daughter Puja was missing.

CCTV footage showed an autorickshaw stopping by the footpath and a few unknown accused taking the child.

Almost two weeks after the abduction, a team of Zone 5 Ahmedabad Police recovered the child from a couple living in Surat.

“Upon checking several CCTV footage, we found that the autorickshaw had travelled to Memco crossroads in Ahmedabad after the child was abducted from Gomtipur. Using the vehicle number registration data at Memco Toll Plaza, we found out that the vehicle belonged to Vijay Parmar from Mehsana,” said Achal Tyagi, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5, Ahmedabad Police.

“Initially, Parmar was not found but we arrested one accused Chirag Sadhu from Mehsana, who revealed the conspiracy to us. On February 16, Sadhu, Kinjal and Vijay travelled from Mehsana to Ahmedabad in order to abduct a child. They were joined by another accused Somesh Pujari in Ahmedabad and the four did recee of the footpath area in Gomtipur. On February 17 early morning, the accused abducted the child and brought her to Mehsana,” Tyagi added.

Police said that from Mehsana, the child was taken to Vadodara by the two accused Kinjal and Vijay wherein they met another two accused Ashwin Khasia and Varsha Khasia.

“The four accused then travelled to Hyderabad where a woman named Ramya bought the child from them for Rs 1.10 lakh. The child was then sold off to a couple in Surat,” added Tyagi.