Ahmedabad: 9 held for ‘taking out’ parallel Rath Yatra amid curfew

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during the official Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Police on Monday detained nine persons for allegedly taking out a parallel Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra procession in old city area of Ahmedabad on the Rath Yatra route amid a curfew declared by the state government.

According to police, around 1 pm, around 25-30 persons were seen taking three idols as a tradition of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra procession near the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation office in Khadia area of old city Ahmedabad.

Khadia area which falls under Khadia police station jurisdiction is one among the eight police stations where curfew was imposed from 6 am to 2 pm on Monday in the wake of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra being taken out from Lord Jagannath temple near Jamalpur darwaza .

This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government had prohibited any assembling of devotees under the curfew notification and had asked people to watch the proceedings of the yatra on television.

The official Rath Yatra which began from Jamalpur Darwaza around 7 am, ended by 12 pm when the chariots returned to the temple after covering 38 kilometres back and forth.

“We received a message around 1:30 pm that a group of 25-30 persons have taken out a parallel Rath Yatra procession on their own and were seen near the AMC office area in Khadia. Upon reaching the spot, we saw a group of five men and four women taking out three chariots of Rath Yatra procession without maintaining social distancing or wearing masks. The procession was stopped and all nine persons were taken to Khadia police station for interrogation,” said Rajaram Kalia, assistant head constable, Khadia police station in his complaint.

“They revealed that they have come from Shahpur area to Lord Jagannath temple on Monday morning to take blessings. After the Rath Yatra ended around 12 pm, they started their own Yatra procession from the temple, intending to walk towards Saraspur with the idols,” the assistant head constable said.

All accused are residents of Shahpur in Ahmedabad and have been booked under IPC 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.