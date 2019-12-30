Ahmedabad: 81 detained for protesting against CAA and NRC

Ahmedabad has seen several protests against the and NRC since December 16 and barring one outside Sabarmati Ashram on December 17, a number of protesters have been detained in all. (Photo: Javed Raja) Ahmedabad has seen several protests against the and NRC since December 16 and barring one outside Sabarmati Ashram on December 17, a number of protesters have been detained in all. (Photo: Javed Raja)

Eighty-one people were detained on Sunday evening for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) outside Kanoria Centre for Arts in Ahmedabad.

After the protesters, which included students, working professionals, teachers and civil activists, carrying banners and pamphlets reached Kanoria Centre for Arts around 5:30 pm, they were forcibly removed by the police within minutes. “We detained 81 protesters. They were later released. They had initially asked for permission to protest but it was denied. Since they were holding a peaceful demonstration, we are not pressing any charges,” said HM Vyas, in charge officer, Gujarat University Police Station.

According to Sneh Bhavsar, one of the co-organisers of Sunday’s protest, “Police did not even allow us to take out posters or banners and as soon as people assembled, they were forcibly removed. We were taken to the police station where they wrote down our names. They told us that Section 144 is in place and we don’t have permission. Last Thursday, we had applied for permission and they had orally agreed. However, on Saturday we received a call from Gujarat University Police Station informing us that permission has been denied citing law and order and traffic issues.”

