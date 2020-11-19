Ahmedabad: 8 MLAs who won bypolls take oath

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi.

Eight newly elected BJP MLAs of Gujarat assembly were sworn in by Speaker Rajendra Trivedi at a function here on Thursday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were present along with some other members of the cabinet. Bypolls to the eight constituencies were held on November 3, in which BJP candidates won all the seats.

Pradhyumansinh Jadeja won from Abdasa, Brijesh Merja from Morbi, JV Kakadia from Dhari, Akshay Patel from Karjan, Atmaram Parmar from Gadhada, Jitu Chaudhary from Kaprada, Vijay Patel from Dang and Kiritsinh Rana won from Limbdi constituency. The BJP’s tally in the assembly has gone up to 111 now.

Except Akshay Patel from Karjan, all seven newly elected MLAs took oath from the Speaker at a function held in the auditorium of the Assembly.

Chief whip of BJP, Pankaj Desai, said that Akshay Patel took oath inside the office of the Speaker due to ill health. Desai said Akshay Patel got himself tested for Covid-19 twice and the results were negative. “But as a precaution, he chose to take oath separately,” Desai said.

