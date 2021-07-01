Ahmedabad: 8-member panel to rehabilitate residents of Ashram properties

The collector’s order said the coordination committee will coordinate with the executive council whenever necessary for the rehabilitation of people living on the Ashram premises.

Even as the state authorities have begun procedure to clear residential properties on the premises of Sabarmati Ashram area in Ahmedabad as part of a project planned under Project Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development, Ahmedabad collector has formed an eight-member coordination committee to rehabilitate residents of those properties. Three of the eight members of the committee are Ashramites.

Ahmedabad Collector Sandip Sagale passed an order to constitute the committee on June 29. To implement the project, the state government has already formed a Governing Council and Executive Council headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Chief Principal Secretary to the CM K Kailash-nathan respectively. Ahmedabad collector is the member secretary of both the committees.

Three Ashramites appointed as members of the committee — Hemant Chauhan, Dhimant Badhiya and Shailesh Rathod — were part of a group that was protesting against any forceful eviction of the Ashramites when the project was announced.

The committee has Ahmedabad collector as its chairman and deputy collector JB Desai as member secretary. Officer on Special Duty for the project, retired IAS officer IK Patel, and Additional Commissioner of Police (Sector II) Gautam Parmar are also members.

The authorities have started giving one-time monetary compensation to residents staying in the properties willing to accept it. Till Tuesday, Ahmedabad collector disbursed cheque worth Rs 40 lakh each to 19 families. These are the families that are descendents of those whom Mahatma Gandhi had settled on the Ashram premises in early 1900s.