Ahmedabad: 72-year-old man duped of Rs 14 lakh, case lodged

The Cyber Crime Cell of Ahmedabad on Thursday registered a case of fraud after a 72-year-old-man alleged that he was duped of Rs 14.12 lakh by an unidentified person who impersonated as employee of a digital payment firm.

According to police, Vinay Kumar Desai, a resident of Ambawadi in Ahmedabad, has submitted a written complaint on Thursday stating that he lost Rs 14,12,192 from three bank accounts on March 14.

According to the complainant, he received a message on his phone number, linked with his Paytm account on March 13, saying that his Paytm KYC has expired and he must call on a number to update it.

“After receiving the message, I got a call from a person who identified himself as a Paytm employee and asked me to share details of my credit card if I want to update my KYC. I shared with him my ICICI credit card details and a total amount of Rs 10,96, 692 through 24 transactions done on the card. My phone also has bank accounts details of my wife and my son and a total of Rs 3,15,500 was also deducted from their accounts. I realised the fraud on March 17 and informed the Cyber Crime,” said Desai in the FIR.

The Cyber Crime Cell has registered a case against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) and under the relevant sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

According to police, a probe has been launched in the case since March to track the phone number used to dupe the man.

