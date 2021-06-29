Ahmedabad: 58 bovines rescued, 4 held

The accused Aslam Qureshi, Ayub Chamand — residents of Palanpur, and Javed Bhai and Mehboob Bhai — residents of Mehsana, have been booked under sections of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Amendment Act.

Four persons were arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly transporting 58 bovines in a vehicle at the Sardar Patel (SP) ring road on Monday morning after an NGO intercepted the vehicle.

According to police, a team of Sola High Court police station intercepted a truck vehicle at the Ognaj toll plaza near Vaishnodevi Circle on the SP ring road around 7 am on Monday.

“We received a call from NGO Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) that a vehicle carrying several bovines was intercepted at the Ognaj toll plaza on SP road. On reaching the spot, we found 58 buffalo calves in the truck being transported illegally for slaughterhouse. There was no arrangement made for food or water for the animals and the accused were unable to provide any documentation or permit to carry the animals. The accused revealed that they were given the animals by a person in Mehsana asking them to transport it to Behrampura in Ahmedabad,” said an officer of Sola HC police station.

The accused Aslam Qureshi, Ayub Chamand — residents of Palanpur, and Javed Bhai and Mehboob Bhai — residents of Mehsana, have been booked under sections of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Amendment Act.