Ahmedabad: 5,000 cops, CCTVs to keep an eye on New Year revellers

A watch tower and police post on C G Road in Ahmedabad on Monday ahead of New Year’s Eve. (Photo: Javed Raja) A watch tower and police post on C G Road in Ahmedabad on Monday ahead of New Year’s Eve. (Photo: Javed Raja)

Over 5,000 police personnel with multiple ‘She’ and ‘anti-Romeo’ squads will keep a watch on New Year celebrations in Ahmedabad, while special flying squads will check on instances of drunken driving and bootlegging.

According to police, a total of 15 party plots, 12 hotels and restaurants and four clubs have been given permission for “dance party” programmes on December 31 from 10 pm to 12 am.

“A total of 5,000 personnel will be deployed in areas such as CG Road, SG Highway, Vastrapur, Bodakdev, Satellite and others on the New Year’s eve. A total of 52 ‘She’ teams along with eight women teams from crime branch will also keep a watch on the streets. We will also set up a help desk at crowded areas in order to assist people. Moreover, we have asked restaurant and party plot owners to install sufficient number of CCTV cameras and deposit its recorded feed to the police after the event,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad Police.

The Gujarat DGP had recently in an order asked for removal of all permanent check posts at inter-state and inter-district roads in Gujarat to facilitate easy movement of traffic. However, the DGP had also authorised special teams as per the situation to check on bootlegging.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control Room) Vijay Patel said police would be using as many as 300 breathalysers to check on drunken driving.

“On New Year’s Eve, we will put police sub-inspector-level officer along with a team at all points in the city wherever it seems necessary to check bootlegging. Moreover, 300 breathalysers will be used by the traffic police. Social media is being tracked to stop rave parties from being organised,” said Patel.

