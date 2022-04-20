Ahmedabad: 50 tonnes of industrial material gutted as fire breaks out in godown

Over 50 tonnes of industrial water cooler material was destroyed in a fire incident that took place at a godown in an industrial pocket of Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.

The fire did not result in any injury or casualty, as per fire safety officials of Ahmedabad.

According to fire officials, the fire was first reported around 4.10 pm at Kapsun Resource Corp company’s godown at an industrial pocket situated adjacent to Changodar highway in Sanathal area of Ahmedabad district. The company manufactures industrial water coolers and over 50 tonnes of raw material was kept in the godown at the time of accident.

“The fire took place at godown survey number 437 adjacent to the highway after which the first call was made around 4.10 pm. Nine Gajraj water tankers, one fire fighting tanker, four command control vehicles and over 40 fire fighting personnel were rushed to the spot,” said a senior fire safety department official of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

“Seven water cannons were used and water mist was sprayed from different directions to douse the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown and teams of police and forensic sciences laboratories have also arrived. No casualty or injury was reported in the fire accident and over 50 tonnes of raw material was gutted,” the officer added.