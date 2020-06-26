Ahmedabad: 5 injured in attack on residents of Shahpur

Multiple teams of police had reached the spot on late Thursday and conducted a series of meeting with the residents. (Representational) Multiple teams of police had reached the spot on late Thursday and conducted a series of meeting with the residents. (Representational)

Five persons were injured in an attack in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad, on Thursday, when a group of persons allegedly started assaulting the residents of the area.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Kagdiwad area of the city when a mob of 10-15 persons started assaulting local residents with iron rods and wooden sticks after a minor scuffle. According to police, as many as five persons have been admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and the condition of one is said to be critical.

“We were sitting outside our house around 9:30 pm. Mujibullah Khan Pathan (22) was riding his bike from Kagdiwad to Bhardiyawadvas area when he was stopped by a group of five-six persons who asked him to ride slowly. The men were drunk and an altercation ensued, after which they chased Mujibullah to our society. Later, 10-15 persons armed with sticks and rods arrived at our society and started beating us at random. They also pelted stones and broke window panes of parked vehicles,” Saeedullah Khan Pathan (40), a resident of Kagdiwad, stated in his complaint. He has been admitted to the trauma department of the civil hospital. The FIR also mentions the alleged perpetrators as belonging to “Hindu Kaum (community)”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, his wife Amreen Pathan said, “My husband didn’t know the attackers and they started beating him randomly. He has suffered multiple fractures in his hand and blows on his head and stomach. Doctors have said that his condition is critical.”

Multiple teams of police had reached the spot on late Thursday and conducted a series of meeting with the residents.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Munna Bhai, Pintu, Sagar and Dhruv. They have been booked under IPC sections 326 (Causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 324 (Causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (assault) 294 (b) (Obscenity) 427 (Mischief) and 147 (Rioting).

RK Amin, in-charge officer of Shahpur police station, told this newspaper, “We have detained two persons till now and their Covid test is ongoing. The other accused fled from the area after the attack and we are looking for them.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd