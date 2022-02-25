Ahmedabad: 5 held for hacking into ATM server, withdrawing Rs 8.3 lakh

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested five persons from different cities of Gujarat for allegedly hacking into the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) server of a bank in Ahmedabad and withdrawing Rs 8.3 lakh.

According to police, the accused Sandip Singh, a native of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, Ravi Solanki from Rajkot, Neeldip Solanki from Anjar in Kutch, Gurudev Singh and Amritpal Singh — both natives of Assam — were arrested for their alleged involvement in hacking the ATM server of Bandhan bank at Maninagar branch of Ahmedabad.

“The Bandhan bank representatives complained that unknown persons had gotten illegal access to the server of their ATM to withdraw money from it without showing it as an entry in the ATM log,” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

“Upon technical analysis and investigation, it was found that 25 transactions were carried out by the accused group on the particular ATM kiosk using two debit cards of SBI and Axis Banks. The accused were arrested and cash worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from them,” he further said.

“They have revealed that the ringleader of the gang is a person named Pramod Kumar alias Krishna from Delhi who provided them with a gadget, which they used to affix on the ATM card slot in order to hack its server,” the official added.