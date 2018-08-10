Ahmedabad: 48 new AMC pay-and-park plots to come up in the city

The proposed plots would have a parking capacity of 11,090 two-wheelers and 1,600 four-wheelers. (File) The proposed plots would have a parking capacity of 11,090 two-wheelers and 1,600 four-wheelers. (File)

Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (AMC), which freed up 48,000 sq metres by removing 19,500 encroachments in the six civic zones of the city, has decided to provide 48 pay-and-park plots in each of the 48 civic wards, said Municipal Standing Committee chairman Amul Bhatt on Thursday.

Besides these, two parking plots will be set up in new west zone opposite Prahladnagar Garden and near Sindhu Bhavan, two in west zone in Chandlodiya ward, one near Hirabhai Tower and one near Panjrapole near Gulbai Tekra, Bhatt said, after a committee meeting on Thursday.

Presently, there are 25 such plots in the city over an area of 80,160 sq metres.

Bhatt said that the proposed plots would have a parking capacity of 11,090 two-wheelers and 1,600 four-wheelers.

Meanwhile, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leader Ashok Panjabi said that as per the police, auto-drivers in the city would be guided every Saturday on the process to get licenses. He said the drivers should get at least one uniform from petroleum companies as their social obligation.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App