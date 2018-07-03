Ahmedabad: 42,000 bottles of illegal cough syrup seized

The largest number of bottles were seized from a godown near Rajpur bus stand in Patan where a stock of 37,198 bottles, 100 ml each, of the syrup was seized. (File) The largest number of bottles were seized from a godown near Rajpur bus stand in Patan where a stock of 37,198 bottles, 100 ml each, of the syrup was seized. (File)

In a joint operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) Gujarat seized a consignment of over 42,000 bottles of a cough syrup containing Codeine, “an alkaloid obtained from opium”. Three persons have been arrested in the case, officials said.

The seizures were made from three different places in the state over a period of two days. “This was the biggest seizure of the cough syrup which was stocked illegally,” said Hari Om Gandhi, zonal director, NCB-Ahmedabad.

The largest number of bottles were seized from a godown near Rajpur bus stand in Patan where a stock of 37,198 bottles, 100 ml each, of the syrup was seized. One of the accused, Lalit Kumar, the owner of Diya Health Care in Ahmedabad had stocked the the godown illegally.

One June 30, 2,754 bottles of the syrup were seized from the house of one Nilesh Chavda in Ahmedabad. Chavda and another accused Bharat Choudhary have been arrested.

