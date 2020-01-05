Ahmedabad: 41-year-old man held for rape of minor girl

The girl who used to live in a shanty with her parents went missing on December 28 afternoon. (Representational Image) The girl who used to live in a shanty with her parents went missing on December 28 afternoon. (Representational Image)

Days after a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and assaulted in Ahmedabad, police arrested a 41-year-old man on Saturday.

According to police, the accused was employed as a security guard at a private company and was living near the girl’s house. Police said he lured the child, took her on his motorcycle and raped her later.

The girl who used to live in a shanty with her parents went missing on December 28 afternoon. She was found injured at a deserted spot the next day by some passersby who informed the police. Medical reports of the child confirmed rape and an FIR was lodged against unknown person for rape and abduction. The girl’s parents are daily wage labourers.

“Based on technical surveillance, CCTV footage and human intelligence, we found that an accused on a Hero Honda Shine motorcycle, wearing a helmet abducted the girl. We later found out that the bike belonged to a security guard who was arrested by a team of Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Saturday. During interrogation, he said that on December 28 around 1.30 pm, he noticed the girl playing near a party plot,” said a senior officer of Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

“He lured the child by promising her biscuits and made her sit on the bike’s petrol tank. He then roamed around in different areas of Ahmedabad all day and when night commenced, he took the girl child to a deserted area and raped her. Around 5 am the next morning, he left the child near a party plot and fled. We recovered the motorcycle and helmet from the premises of the accused,” the officer added.

