Ahmedabad: 40 people booked for defying section 144 during Janata Curfew

PM Narendra Modi had appealed to the country to observe a Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm and had also asked them to clap and bang utensils at 5 pm, from the balconies and terraces of their homes. (Representational Image) PM Narendra Modi had appealed to the country to observe a Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm and had also asked them to clap and bang utensils at 5 pm, from the balconies and terraces of their homes. (Representational Image)

A day after dozens of people came out on the streets in Khadia area of Ahmedabad allegedly to “celebrate the 5 pm commemoration call” during Janata Curfew against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), police booked 40 persons, of which 19 have been named, for defying section 144 order (no assembly for more than four persons) imposed in the city.

According to Ahmedabad city police, around 25 men and 15 women along with children were seen as part of a procession on the road near Raipur police chowki in Khadia area of old city Ahmedabad around 5 pm on Sunday. The group of 10-15 women participated in garba dance during the procession.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through a televised message, had appealed to the country to observe a Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm and had also asked them to clap and bang utensils at 5 pm, from the balconies and terraces of their homes, in order to commemorate the efforts of medical staff, police and other personnel, placed at the frontline in the battle against spread of COVID-19. Before the message of PM Modi, Ahmedabad city police commissioner Ashish Bhatia had implemented section 144 in the city, thereby prohibiting an assembly of more than four persons.

However, according to police, around 5 pm, dozens of people came out on the streets, playing drums and utensils, and took out a rally, “thereby increasing the risk of spread of COVID-19”.

Police identified the 19 persons — Ankit Bhadio, Pratik Parmar, Kano, Bijalben Rana, Amrish, Gagan Bhil, Manoj Rawal, Bhavin Soni, Lalo Rana, Dhaval Padhiyar, Kishor Rawal, Divya, Manoj Rawal and his wife, Alpesh Rawal, Utsav Rana, Manav, Pankaj Rajput and Preeti Ben, all residents of Khadia area in Ahmedabad. The accused have booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobdience to an order given by a public servant along with section of the Gujarat Police Act.

“Around 5 pm, one of our patrolling team noticed dozens of people out on the streets, near a shop called Labh Card near Raipur police chowki, who were part of a procession with drums and utensils. A warning was immediately issued by senior inspector of Khadia police station, AM Tadvi, asking the people to return to their homes, However, a few still remained on the streets and police identified and booked them later,” said a senior police official at Khadia police station.

