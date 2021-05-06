Ahmedabad: 40% health workers who got first vaccine dose yet to get second

Covid-19 vaccination drive for 18-plus age group at a municipal school in Sabarmati on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Among the health workers in Ahmedabad city who have taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 40 per cent are yet to get the second dose, even four months after the vaccination drive started across the country.

Of the over 93,000 healthcare workers in the city who were administered the first dose, over 56,000 – 60 per cent – have got the second dose of vaccine.

The numbers are alarming as with the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, shortage of vaccine doses has been reported from across the country.

Within the four categories — healthcare workers, frontline workers, citizens above 45 years and above 60 years of age — the vaccination coverage is highest in Ahmedabad among the health care workers .

According to the data accessed by The Indian Express from among those who have been inoculated with their first dose (and not based on the estimated population), till May 4, only 35 per cent of the frontline workers were inoculated with the second dose..

Out of over 1.25 lakh frontline workers who got the first dose of vaccine, barely 44,000 have received their second dose.

Several healthcare and frontline workers (who) are yet to receive their first dose of vaccine. The pace of vaccination by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) reported a decline since middle of April.

And now with intermittent supply of vaccine stock, AMC on May 4 stopped vaccination for residents above 45 years of age along with frontline and healthcare workers too at its Urban Health Centres, Community Health Centres, municipal corporation-run hospitals and community halls.

On Wednesday, after a break of a day, the civic body vaccinated a total of 1,118 healthcare workers and 2,168 frontline workers at more than 200 vaccination sites.

For those above 45 years of age, only 19 per cent of the population that has been inoculated with the first dose have been vaccinated with the second one, the lowest among all the four categories.

While, over 3.4 lakh population in this age group (above 45 years) have received their first dose, barely 64,000 have recorded their second dose.

In the category of senior citizens, only 40 per cent have been able to receive both doses of vaccination.

Among these categories, over 12,000 persons above the age of 45 years and 6,000 senior citizens were vaccinated (were vaccinated) on Wednesday — which includes both first and second doses. Over 14,000 persons between 18-44 years got their first vaccine dose at 80 sites Wednesday.