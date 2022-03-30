scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Ahmedabad: 4 of a family found dead with multiple stab wounds

According to police, the bodies were found in a decomposed state with multiple stab wounds, and discovered by police in different spots such as the bedroom, living room and bathroom of the house.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
March 30, 2022 8:51:55 am
Ahmedabad: 4 of a family found dead with multiple stab woundsPolice said that Vinod Marathi, Sonal’s husband, was missing from the house and is a prime suspect in the case since the house was locked from outside. (Express Photo)

Four of a family including two minors were found dead with multiple stab wounds, under mysterious circumstances, in a bungalow in Odhav area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday night.

According to police, the bodies were discovered in a locked house in Chandraprabha society in Odhav’s Viratnagar on Tuesday night, after a few neighbours complained to the police regarding a foul smell emanating from a single storey house.

The victims have been identified as Subhadra Marathi (70), her daughter Sonal Marathi (37), granddaughter Pragati Marathi (17) and grandson Ganesh Marathi (15).

According to police, the bodies were found in a decomposed state with multiple stab wounds, and discovered by police in different spots such as the bedroom, living room and bathroom of the house.

Police said that Vinod Marathi, Sonal’s husband, was missing from the house and is a prime suspect in the case since the house was locked from outside.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Achal Tyagi, deputy commissioner of police, zone 5, Ahmedabad city said, “The neighbours had last seen the family on March 26 and it is suspected that the bodies are four days old. We have sent the bodies for post mortem and a team of forensic sciences laboratory has also reached the spot. An FIR for murder is being lodged and Vinod is one of our suspects. Further investigation is going on.”

