Ahmedabad: 4 held for ‘supplying fake marksheets’ to students

Four persons from Vidyanagar in Anand were arrested on Monday for allegedly supplying fake marksheets and certificates to college students through a consultancy firm.

According to police, the accused used to run ‘Iskon Educational Consultant’ in Vidyanagar area of Anand to provide fake marksheets and degrees of different universities to applicants looking to study abroad. The accused used to charge Rs 85,000 for each fake marksheet from a client, they said.

The accused have been identified as Dhaval Patel, native of Sarsa village in Anand, Amrish Patel, native of Petlad in Anand, Maulik Patel, a resident of Petlad in Anand and Hitesh Patel, a resident of Borsad in Anand. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 465, 468, 473 for forgery, forgery for purpose of cheating and making or possessing counterfeit seal respectively along with sections of the IT Act.

“We received information that an education consultancy company in Vidyanagar is involved in printing fake marksheets of both senior secondary and universities. After discussion with our cyber expert, we raided the consultancy firm and found 31 fake marksheets of senior secondary school certificates as well as marksheets of different courses which are being run at Sardar Patel University in Anand. We also seized a laptop from the accused where template for fake marksheets and certificates were stored,” said a police officer at Vidyanagar Police Station.

The four accused were sent to three-day police custody on Monday.

