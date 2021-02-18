Ahmedabad: 4 held for abandoning infants

Two days after the police rescued two newborn girls abandoned in Vejalpur in Ahmedabad, four persons have been arrested for abandoning the infants. Over the past three days, Ahmedabad Police rescued three infants and found one baby girl dead at different areas in Shahi-baug, Ellis Bridge and Vejalpur.

On Monday, police found a newborn girl under a four-wheeler in Shyam Sundar Society in Vejalpur of Ahmedabad and in the second case, a newborn girl was handed over to police by a man named Safruddin Mansuri who claimed that he saw the baby being attacked by stray dogs on Fatehwadi metro road stretch on Monday.

According to police, in the second case, the complainant Safruddin Mansuri has been arrested as the accused along with his friend Jayshree.

“The accused Safruddin, a resident of Vejalpur, allegedly was in a relationship with Jayshree and they had a baby girl. Mansuri tried to abandon the baby by keeping her on the roadside but later made up a story that he was trying to save the newborn from stray dogs and handed her over to the police. He was caught in our cross examination… we arrested him and the woman under IPC section 317 for abandoning a child,” said LD Odedara, inspector, Vejalpur police station.

In the other case, a newborn girl was found abandoned under a Baleno car parked at the Shyam Sundar Society in Vejalpur on February 14 night. According to police, two persons Kusum and her paramour Chetan Koli have been arrested.

Police said Kusum was staying at her parent’s place in Dholka of Ahmedabad rural for the past eight months where she developed a relationship with Chetan Koli, leading to the birth of a baby girl on January 27 at a private hospital in Visnagar area.

“Since the accused woman already had two daughters, she was not willing to take the third girl child to her husband’s place after staying at her parents’ place for eight months. So she dumped the child under a car. We held the two accused by the help of CCTV footage,” added Odedara.

According to police, both the babies are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital in Asarwa and court will decide on their future.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dilip J Mer, district child protection officer for Ahme-dabad, said, “If any parents are unwilling to support their child, they can approach our child adoption centres. We have also installed cradles at our three adoption centres in Ahmedabad where there are no CCTV cameras… where parents can leave their infants… As per procedure, the infants are first taken to Shishu Gruh (infant home) and then given on adoption… We are planning to place a cradle at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad as well.”