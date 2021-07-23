Ahmedabad: 36 new Covid cases, no fatalities

Gujarat on Friday reported 36 new Covid-19 cases, marking a marginal increase from the 20-odd cases that were being reported between July 19 and 21. No Covid-19 deaths were recorded during the day– the fifth consecutive say without reporting a single death due to the infection, as per the daily state health bulletin.

Two districts in the past two days have subverted the trend of reporting nearly no case each day. Amreli district had reported six new cases on July 22, the highest seen since June 28. On most days in July, the district has seen daily cases not exceeding three with nine days in the month when it did not report a single case. Amreli currently has 10 active cases as per the state Covid-19 dashboard and 549 others in quarantine. More than six lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the district, with 1.65 lakh people fully vaccinated here. The predominantly tribal district of Narmada reported four new cases on Friday, an anomaly from the trend of seeing no cases on most days of this month.

While Ahmedabad rural had last reported a case on July 5, Ahmedabad city limits saw a slight increase on Friday, with eight persons testing positive for the infection, compared to the five-odd cases the city has been reporting since July 15. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, which has begun its targeted drive to vaccinate pregnant women, administered the dose to 61 such women on Friday. Till date, AMC has administered 233 vaccine doses to pregnant women.

At least seven districts — Aravalli, Chhota Udepur, Botad, Dang, Mahisagar, Patan and Panchmahal — have seen minimal to no new Covid-19 case detection in July.