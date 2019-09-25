Ahmedabad: 35-year-old IIM alumnus found dead, cops suspect suicide

A 35-year-old man allegedly ended his life on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday by jumping off the sixth floor of a residential tower in Ahmedabad, police said.

Advertising

According to the police, Vikram Meena lived in a rented flat in Marigold Apartments in South Bopal. His body was discovered on construction rubble kept outside the boundary wall of his apartment on Tuesday around 7 am. Police said Meena used the sliding window of his apartment to jump from the sixth floor.

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management (Indore), Meena had been associated with a clinical research institute in Makarba area for the past two years.

No suicide note was found, but police said he might have been under stress for some time.

Advertising

“As per CCTV footage, Meena was last seen entering his flat on Monday 7 pm. His body was discovered the next day morning by a resident, who alerted the police. We were able to identify his body when some residents from Marigold Apartments suggested the victim might be resident of E block tower. Upon entering the flat, we found a chair kept on one of the beds of his apartment, suggesting he might have tried suicide by hanging. No note was found from the spot or his house,” said a police officer at Bopal police station.

Police also said Meena might have taken the extreme step out of professional life stress.

“We found cartons of cigarette butts in his room, which indicate he might have been under stress for some time. His family is expected to reach Ahmedabad on Wednesday when more details can be confirmed,” added the officer.