Ahmedabad: 32-yr-old man who escaped from Amraiwadi police station held after 36 hrs

A 32-year-old man arrested under the Prohibition Act who managed to give the police a slip from Amraiwadi police station in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning was arrested again, 36 hours later, Thursday evening.

According to police, Kishor alias Karan Chauhan, a resident of Amraiwadi, was found drunk around 9.15 on Tuesday and was arrested under the Prohibition Act. The accused was detained as per guidelines by Gujarat High Court all Tuesday night at the Amraiwadi police station. He was sent for Covid-19 test to Civil Hospital around 4.30 am on Wednesday with a police team.

“After the test, the accused was brought back to Amraiwadi police station around 6 am and by 6.30 am, he managed to flee from the police station,” read the FIR against the accused.

According to police, the CCTV footage showed the accused casually walking past the desk of police station officer (PSO) at the station even as the personnel present failed to notice him. After his escape, the accused was booked under Indian Penal Code section 224 for resistance by a person to his lawful apprehension.

“The accused was finally arrested again by Thursday evening and brought back. We are investigating how he managed to escape from the police station,” said a senior officer at Amraiwadi police station.

