Ahmedabad: 3 Pak citizens booked for getting voter IDs with false declarations

According to a police officer at Meghaninagar police station, the voter ID cards of the three accused have been seized and an investigation has been launched.

Three Pakistani citizens were booked in Ahmedabad for allegedly getting their voter identification cards done with false declarations.

According to police, an FIR was filed at Meghaninagar police station against Suresh Parpiyani, Mahesh Parpiyani and Haresh Parpiyani — all residents of Nilkanth Bungalows in Kubernagar area of Ahmedabad, under section 31 of the Representation of the People’s Act for making false declarations.

According to police, the three accused are siblings who are Pakistani citizens and have been living in Ahmedabad for 25 years as refugees. A complaint was made to the office of Ahmedabad collector last year regarding the three possessing voter ID cards illegally.

As per the complaint in the FIR filed by Bhumika Modi, assistant voter registration officer, the three were in possession of voter ID cards of 47 Naroda Vidhansabha constituency on which a probe was launched recently.

“The accused got their names in the electoral list of Naroda Vidhansabha constituency and got possession of three voter ID cards. They were asked to submit proof of their Indian nationality in front of the district planning officer in February this year, which they failed to do,” read the complaint against the trio.

According to a police officer at Meghaninagar police station, the voter ID cards of the three accused have been seized and an investigation has been launched.