Ahmedabad: 3 hospital staff among 4 held with remdesivir

The Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) seized seven vials of remdesivir injections and arrested four persons including three staff of a Covid-19 designated private hospital in Ahmedabad for allegedly trying to sell the critical drug for Covid-19 treatment in black market on May 6.

According to officials of Ahmedabad DCB, Fayaz Seeda (28), a salesman at Gautam Medical Store near Gayatri Hospital in Ramol, Bharat Buch Meena (24), supervisor at Sarthak Covid Hospital in Ghodasar, Kusum Srivastava and Ashish Edwin, medical staff at Sarthak Covid Hospital were arrested under IPC sections 420 for fraud, 120b for criminal conspiracy and sections of the Essential Commodities Act and Disaster Management Act.

“We had received a tip that a certain salesman from a chemist shop in Ramol area was trying to sell remdesivir doses for Rs 27,000 each in black. A dummy customer was set up and the accused was called at Hatkeshwar circle in Amraiwadi on Thursday when a team arrested the accused Fayaz. The accused told us that he procured the drugs from two medical staff at Sarthak Covid-19 Hospital in Ghodasar. When we raided the house of Ashish Edwin, he told us that he has four more vials of remdesivir kept in his fridge which was then seized. The accused told us that he was given these seven vials by hospital supervisor Bharat Buch who was then held by our team,” said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.

“Buch told us that whenever any Covid-19 patient died or got discharged from the hospital, he did not return the remdesivir vials meant for the patient to the hospital management. He started hoarding them at his place. He then gave the vials to Kusum and Ashish asking them to sell them in black market,” the official added.