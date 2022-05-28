Ahmedabad: 3 held with 6 illegal weapons, over 500 rounds of ammunition

The Ahmedabad City Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested three persons and recovered six illegal handguns and over 500 rounds of ammunition from an area in Ahmedabad Thursday.

According to police, the accused identified as Mohammad Sajid Shaikh (34) alias Lal’s residence in Juhapura was raided based on an input, and arms were recovered. When Sajid was questioned by the police he confessed to selling two guns to Mohammad Mehboob Shaikh (44) of Juhapura and Mohammad Idris alias Idu (36) from Sarkhej.

All three individuals were held by separate teams of DCB.

A total of six illicit handguns and 526 live cartridges were allegedly recovered from the accused, as per the police.

“We had received input that an accused Sajid Shaikh who was earlier arrested in a murder case and several Arms Act cases, had stored weapons at his residence in Moen park of Juhapura. A raid was then conducted and we recovered four weapons and around 500 rounds of ammunition,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad DCB.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“The accused was interrogated and he told us that he had procured several weapons from unknown persons in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh four months ago. He had sold two guns to other two accused Mehboob Shaikh and Idris and the remaining to a few of his friends in Rajkot and Botad. We arrested Idris and Mehboob and recovered guns from them as well. All three accused have been arrested under arms act,” the official added.