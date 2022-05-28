scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

Ahmedabad: 3 held with 6 illegal weapons, over 500 rounds of ammunition

A total of six illicit handguns and 526 live cartridges were allegedly recovered from the accused, as per the police. All three individuals were held by separate teams of DCB.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 28, 2022 2:47:34 am
Ahmedabad: 3 held with 6 illegal weapons, over 500 rounds of ammunitionAccording to police, the accused identified as Mohammad Sajid Shaikh (34) alias Lal’s residence in Juhapura was raided based on an input, and arms were recovered. (Representative Image)

The Ahmedabad City Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested three persons and recovered six illegal handguns and over 500 rounds of ammunition from an area in Ahmedabad Thursday.

According to police, the accused identified as Mohammad Sajid Shaikh (34) alias Lal’s residence in Juhapura was raided based on an input, and arms were recovered. When Sajid was questioned by the police he confessed to selling two guns to Mohammad Mehboob Shaikh (44) of Juhapura and Mohammad Idris alias Idu (36) from Sarkhej.

All three individuals were held by separate teams of DCB.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A total of six illicit handguns and 526 live cartridges were allegedly recovered from the accused, as per the police.

Best of Express Premium

Jathedar of Akal Takht wants harmonium replaced from Gurbani sangeet; but...Premium
Jathedar of Akal Takht wants harmonium replaced from Gurbani sangeet; but...
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...Premium
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...Premium
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
More Premium Stories >>

“We had received input that an accused Sajid Shaikh who was earlier arrested in a murder case and several Arms Act cases, had stored weapons at his residence in Moen park of Juhapura. A raid was then conducted and we recovered four weapons and around 500 rounds of ammunition,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad DCB.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

More from Ahmedabad

“The accused was interrogated and he told us that he had procured several weapons from unknown persons in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh four months ago. He had sold two guns to other two accused Mehboob Shaikh and Idris and the remaining to a few of his friends in Rajkot and Botad. We arrested Idris and Mehboob and recovered guns from them as well. All three accused have been arrested under arms act,” the official added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement