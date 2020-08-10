Ahmedabad: 3 held for duping 1,100 people of Rs 18 lakh through Telegram app

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 406 for criminal breach of trust, 420 for fraud and 120B for criminal conspiracy. (Representational) The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 406 for criminal breach of trust, 420 for fraud and 120B for criminal conspiracy. (Representational)

Three persons were arrested for allegedly duping 1,100 persons of Rs 18 lakh by offering them laptops, LED television sets and cellphones at cheaper rates on Telegram application and blocking their numbers after collecting an advance amount.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Anish Joshi (19), a resident of Ranip in Ahmedabad, Vishal Sharma (19), a resident of Chandlodia, and Dhruv Hingol (19), a resident of Chandlodia.

The trio allegedly created three channels on Telegram app named Dark Web Carding, Trusted and Safest Carding, and Eyecare Hub where they offered the latest mobile cellphones, LED TVs and laptops at much cheaper rate.

“The accused gained the trust of the victims and later demanded 50% of the amount in advance by sending a QR code to them on Telegram.

The payment was done through Google Pay or Paytm. However, once they got the advance amount, they would block the phone number of the particular ‘customer’ and never delivered the promised products,” said an officer of Sola High Court police station. Using the same modus operandi, the trio managed to dupe as many as 1,100 customers of Rs 18 lakh in Gujarat as well as other states in the past four months, he said.

“We received several complaints from customers after which an FIR was lodged at Sola High Court police station and the accused were held from a paan shop in Chandlodia on Saturday night,” the officer added.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 406 for criminal breach of trust, 420 for fraud and 120B for criminal conspiracy along with sections of The Information Technology Amendment Act.

