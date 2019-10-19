Ahmedabad: 3 held, 27 stolen motorbikes recovered

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) arrested three persons and recovered 27 stolen motorcycles from them in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Police said the three accused were arrested during a drive against people driving vehicles without registration plates.

“The accused were arrested by our team in Pragatinagar (for riding) an Activa scooter without number plates,” said ACP BV Gohil, LCB, Ahmedabad. “Upon checking, we found that the scooter was stolen recently from Chanakyapuri area. The accused later revealed they have stolen as many as 26 two wheelers.”

The accused have been identified as Vipul (25) and Bharat Desai (28), both residents of Ramdev Nagar in Ahmedabad, and Kiran Desai (23), a resident of Chandlodia in Ahmedabad.

Police said the accused stole bikes from Sola, Ghatlodia, Narayanpura, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Khokhra and Maninagar areas of Ahmedabad.