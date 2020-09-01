Ahmedabad: 3 dead in separate accidents

In the second accident, a 35-year-old man, employed as an auto rickshaw driver, died when a speeding state transport bus hit his vehicle in Hathijan area of Ahmedabad. (Representational)

Three people died and two others were injured in three separate accidents in Ahmedabad on Sunday and Saturday.

According to police, in the first accident, a 40-year-old man was hit by a speeding bike in Odhav of Ahmedabad on Sunday evening which resulted in his death. The deceased has been identified as Naresh Parmar (40), a resident of Odhav in Ahmedabad, who was hit by a bike around 7 pm. The accused has not been identified yet.

“The victim was crossing the road near Chhotalal ni Chhali in Odhav when a speeding bike hit him. The victim was taken to Civil Hospital where he died during treatment. We have booked a case against unknown person under IPC sections 304A for causing death by negligence, 279 for rash driving, 337 for causing hurt with rash act and 338 for causing hurt by act endangering life,” said a police officer .

In the second accident, a 35-year-old man, employed as an auto rickshaw driver, died when a speeding state transport bus hit his vehicle in Hathijan area of Ahmedabad. The deceased was identified as Rajubhai Rabari (35), a resident of Vivekanandanagar in Ahmedabad.

“The deceased was driving his auto rickshaw from Jashodanagar to Hathijan when his vehicle was hit by the bus driver who absconded after the accident. The victim was rushed to Civil Hospital and was declared brought dead by doctors. We booked a case of rash driving against unknown person,” said a police officer .

In the third accident, a bike rider was killed after being hit by a speeding truck at the Odhav ring road of Ahmedabad Saturday. Two other persons who were on the bike have been injured.

The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Patel, a resident of Vastral in Ahmedabad, who was riding a motorcycle with two of his friends when a speeding truck hit him from behind. Patel and his friends were rushed to Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police registered a case of accidental death in the matter.

