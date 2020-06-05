Ahmedabad: 3 bungalows taken on rent to house 13-member family who tested positive

The official said that all those coming from Mumbai are being tested and when one of the member of this family tested positive, subsequently others were also tested. (Representational Photo) The official said that all those coming from Mumbai are being tested and when one of the member of this family tested positive, subsequently others were also tested. (Representational Photo)

A family of 13 who tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving from Mumbai have been put up at three bungalows at Bavla taken on rent by the Ahmedabad district administration, sources said on Friday.

The family who arrived at Mithapur village in Bavla taluka tested positive on Thursday after their samples were taken a day before. “The family was found to be asymptomatic positive and so we have kept them in quarantine in Bavla. We have taken three bungalows and kept them there,” said Arun Mahesh Babu, District Development Officer (DDO), Ahmedabad district.

“This arrangement was done as a special case as the family is big and as per home isolation rules, each person needs to have a separate room… This is probably the first case where we are doing this,” the official said.

In this case, the district administration is bearing the cost of the rented bungalows. The youngest individual of this infected family is a 15-year-old girl, while the eldest member is a 50-year-old woman.

The official said that all those coming from Mumbai are being tested and when one of the member of this family tested positive, subsequently others were also tested.

However, the family, who were among the new cases found positive on Thursday, was shown as discharged in the official list released by the state government. “Unlike Sanand and Viramgam, we did not have a Covid care centre in Bavla, and as a special case they were kept in home isolation and so they have been shown as discharged,” Babu said. The official said that with cases rising in Bavla, a Covid care centre will be set up in the taluka.

On Friday, 25 new cases were reported, taking the total number of infected to 327 in rural Ahmedabad.

