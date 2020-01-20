Gujarat: 3 arrested for ‘attacking’ police team in Bhavnagar

The injured policemen have been identified as head constable Bhavan Ahir, constables Tarun Nandva, Jaideepsinh Gohil, Naresh Bariya and Bhatresh Pandya, LCB head constable Mahipalsinh Gohil, and driver constable Haritsinh Gohil.

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a police team when they had reached Ralgon village in Bhavnagar on Saturday night in search of an absconding accused. Seven policemen attached with Talaja police station sustained injuries and were admitted to the city’s Civil Hospital on Saturday night after they were allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by the accused and his family members.

“Upon receiving specific input, I, along with a police team, had gone to Ralgon village at around 8 pm Saturday to catch hold of an absconding accused named Rajdipsinh Gohil in a case of criminal intimidation. However, as soon as we reached his house, the accused along with his relatives started hurling abuses at the police team and when we tried to arrest them, they attacked us with sticks, iron rods and knives. They also pelted stones at the team. Our team managed to arrest Rajdipsinh and Upendrasinh from the spot,” said Bhavan Ahire, head constable with Talaja police station. The third accused, identified as Sehdevsinh Gohil was later arrested, police said.

As per the police report, the attackers included “two women” besides the three men who have been arrested. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 332, 323, 324, 337, 143, 147, 148, 149 and 353 for causing hurt to public servant, assault, assault with deadly weapon, endangering safety of lives, unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting with deadly weapon, unlawful assembly of a group and assault on public servant to deter him from discharge of duty, respectively.

“We have arrested the primary accused and two of his relatives,” said a senior police official.

