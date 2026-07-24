Record rain leaves Ahmedabad submerged: Roads blocked, residents stranded

Ahmedabad was inundated by 295 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 6 am Friday, marking the city’s fourth‑highest single‑day rainfall ever, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) records.
The weather bureau said Ahmedabad received 294.6 mm of rain between 6 am Thursday and 6 am Friday. This is the highest rain seen in the city in a single day since 2000, when 325.9 mm of rain was recorded.
The deluge left several parts of the city under water, with residential societies, roads, and underpasses remaining submerged early Friday morning. Several cars and two-wheelers were spotted abandoned on roads, like the 132-foot Ring Road AEC Bridge.
Residents of Sabarmati, Chharanagar, and Rabarivas were stranded on their rooftops after water entered their homes. After they contacted the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) control room for help, the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services rescued nearly a dozen people, including senior citizens over the age of 70, and left them with locals and relatives.
“After receiving a call from the Paldi control room, we found that Sabarmati, Chharanagar, and Rabarivas were flooded. People had climbed onto the rooftops to save themselves. We rescued them,” an AMC official said.
As waters began to recede, authorities said stranded vehicles would be cleared to prevent traffic jams and accidents.
Several areas flooded even on Friday
Despite overnight pumping work, several parts of Ahmedabad remained waterlogged on Friday morning. AMC staff were seen opening manholes on the flooded roads. Four pumps were running at Vejalpur drainage station, civic officials said.
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The flooded areas included Moti Bakery and Ektanagar in Danilimda, Punit Nagar Road and Atmaram Park in Jodhpur, and Krushnabaug in Maninagar, where water was pumped out of a shopping complex. Pumping vans were also stationed at South Bopal’s Basant Bahar.
Bhagwat Bungalows in South Bopal and Valinath Chowk in Naranpura were under knee-deep water. The Ambli BRTS bus stand, K K Nagar Road, Patidar Chowk in Ghatlodiya, and Bhairavnath in Maninagar were similarly inundated.
Thursday’s deluge left several parts of Ahmedabad under water, with residential societies, roads, and underpasses submerged early Friday morning. (Photo: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation)
Pumping machines were deployed outside multiple residential societies in areas including Sabarmati Toll Naka, Shivranjani Cross Road, Paraskunj Part‑2 in Jodhpur, D‑Mart Vejalpur, Utsav Garden Sarkhej, Judges Bungalow Road, Bopal‑Ghuma Road, Little Wings Abhishek Society, Khodiyar Baug, Amarnah Park, Samarpan Flats, and Poonam Flats in Chandkheda. Yet many areas remained underwater.
A tree collapsed on the posh Judges Bungalow Road, leading to traffic chaos early Friday morning. Roads towards Airport Circle in Sardarnagar and Corporate Road were also flooded.
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At 9 am, stretches along the posh areas on the Sarkhej Gandhinagar Highway near Palladium Mall and Shilaj overbridge were still submerged.
Rain cripples traffic in Dang district; 18 roads still closed
Dang district in the South Gujarat region bordering Maharashtra saw heavy rain on Thursday. Water flowed over causeways and small bridges, forcing the closure of 41 roads by Thursday evening. By 8 am Friday, water had receded on 23 stretches, but 18 roads remained shut, the district administration said.
Most roads were closed in Waghai taluka. Authorities said alternative routes have been arranged and the roads would be reopened once the water level recedes.
According to the District Control Room, Waghai witnessed 367 mm of rainfall on Thursday, Ahva 212 mm, and Subir 211 mm. The average rainfall in the district was pegged at 263.33 mm.
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The administration appealed to citizens not to cross rivers, canals, or causeways, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow advisories issued by the IMD. Residents were also urged to contact the district control room for the latest road updates.
Roads closed in Dang district on Friday morning: Dungarda V A Road, Dodipada-Barda Road, Waghai-Dodipada-Dagdiamba-Bhendmal Road, Dodipada-Chikar Phaliya Road, Dagdiamba-Barda Road, Nasha Phaliya-Koylipada Road, Vanzhatamba-Koylipada Road, Giradabadar Road, Padharamal-Upala Phaliya Road, Khatal Phatak-Dhodi Road, Bhenskatri Main Road-Asariya Phaliya Road (Old Road), Godadiya-Pandharmal Road, Kalibel-Pandharmal-Wankan Road, Machili-Chikhla-Divadyavan Road, Susarda V A Road, Ghodwahal V A Road, Aherdi–Bordahad Road, and Baj Main Road-Malin Road.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More