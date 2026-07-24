Record rain leaves Ahmedabad submerged: Roads blocked, residents stranded

Residents of Chharanagar and Rabarivas, who were stranded on their rooftops, were rescued by the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services. (Photo credit: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation)

Ahmedabad was inundated by 295 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 6 am Friday, marking the city’s fourth‑highest single‑day rainfall ever, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) records.

The weather bureau said Ahmedabad received 294.6 mm of rain between 6 am Thursday and 6 am Friday. This is the highest rain seen in the city in a single day since 2000, when 325.9 mm of rain was recorded.

The deluge left several parts of the city under water, with residential societies, roads, and underpasses remaining submerged early Friday morning. Several cars and two-wheelers were spotted abandoned on roads, like the 132-foot Ring Road AEC Bridge.

Residents of Sabarmati, Chharanagar, and Rabarivas were stranded on their rooftops after water entered their homes. After they contacted the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) control room for help, the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services rescued nearly a dozen people, including senior citizens over the age of 70, and left them with locals and relatives.