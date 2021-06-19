Ahmedabad: 26-year-old arrested for allegedly raping minor sister on multiple occasions

The Ahmedabad police arrested a 26-year-old man on Friday for allegedly raping his 15-year-old sister who had come to live with him and his wife after the death of their parents. According to the police, the accused had allegedly raped his younger sister on multiple occasions. The victim had moved into to her elder brother’s house around two and a half years ago.

“I lost my father when I was a child and around nine years ago, my mother also died due to illness. I have been living on rent since then in different areas of Ahmedabad. Around two and a half years ago, I was sleeping in my brother’s house when one night he forcibly raped me while his wife was sleeping in the next room. After that night, my brother raped me on multiple occasions, and when I protested, he used to beat me up. After that, I started living in another area of Ahmedabad. Three months ago, he raped me again. After that incident, I left the house and started living with my sister-in-law’s mother on rent in Ahmedabad,” said the victim in her complaint.

According to the police, the victim approached them on Wednesday after she confided in her sister-in-law (the accused’s wife) regarding the incidents. Taking cognisance, the police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 for rape and 354A for sexual harassment, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We have arrested the accused on Friday after the victim’s statement was recorded. Her medical has also been completed,” said the officer in-charge of the police station where the victim filed the complaint.