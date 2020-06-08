Ahmedabad: 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Amraiwadi

Police have formed multiple teams to trace the accused but there were no leads yet. (Representational) Police have formed multiple teams to trace the accused but there were no leads yet. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by three unknown persons early on Sunday in Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad.

According to police, Jatin Chandekar, a resident of Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad, was allegedly stabbed multiple times between 4 am and 5 am near Raoji Patel Chhawl in Suryanarayan Nagar in the same area.

An eye witness rushed Chandekar to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by a team of doctors.

Police have formed multiple teams to trace the accused but there were no leads yet.

“As per the eye witnesses, the victim was attacked outside Raoji Chhawl gate by three men who inflicted wounds on his stomach and neck. The body has been sent for postmortem and its reports are awaited. For now, we have booked a case against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code section 302 for murder at Amraiwadi police station. Prima facie, it appears that the victim was known to the accused and he was killed over an old rivalry. Multiple teams are on the lookout for the accused and CCTV footage is also being checked,” said an officer at Amraiwadi police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.